The brackets are now set for the 2020-2021 NGAC girls' basketball tournament, which will tip off this Saturday.
The entire tournament will be played at Heritage Middle School.
The opening game will be Saturday at 10 a.m. with No. 1 Ringgold facing No. 8 Trion.
Heritage, the No. 2 seed, will play a first-round game on Monday at 4:30 p.m. against No. 7 Chattanooga Valley. No. 3 Lakeview and No. 6 LaFayette will face off on Tuesday at 4:30, while No. 4 Saddle Ridge and No. 5 Gordon Lee will battle Wednesday at 4:30.
The semifinals will be played Thursday at 4:30 and 6 p.m. with the championship game set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 6.
Heritage girls 31, Chattanooga Valley 30
Fans in Boynton got an early preview of one of those opening-round games on Thursday as the Lady Generals staved off a fourth-quarter rally by the Lady Eagles.
Bree Wilson scored a dozen points for Heritage, followed by Macie Collins with seven and Brook Wilson with five. Natalie Vaughn chipped in with four points and Reese Abercrombie filled out the scoresheet with three.
JaMiah Lewis scored 13 points for CVMS. Georgia Mae Anderson added seven, followed by Mylee Howard with six and Emma Fowler with four.
Lakeview girls 44, Gordon Lee 31
In Fort Oglethorpe, Lakeview sewed up the No. 3 seed behind 18 points from Christa Collins and 11 from Mercedes Thompson. Payton Rolfe added seven points, while Micha Valdes and Marissa Moreland added four apiece.
Abby Logan had 13 points to pace the Lady Trojans. Macartney Angel and Tenslee Wilson had seven and six points, respectively. E.G. Hixon added three and Charlsie McElhaney finished with two.