Rossville Bulldogs

The Rossville Bulldogs improved to 3-6 with a 52-17 win over Trion (0-8) on Thursday. Bryson Donald had 16 points for Rossville, followed by 12 from Ja'Darius Hinton and 10 from Cody Davenport.

Trion's girls (1-7) also scored a league win with a 35-10 victory over Rossville (1-8 overall).

Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs had not been reported as of press time.

Dade and Trion will play the final NGAC regular season league games on Jan. 6, while the conference varsity tournament will begin at the end of January.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

