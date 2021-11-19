The Rossville Middle School Lady Bulldogs pulled off a dramatic 28-24 home victory over Dade on Thursday to improve to 1-3 on the season and earn their first win of the year.
And did they ever earn it.
By late in the fourth quarter, four of Rossville's eight players had fouled out, but the defense held its ground and was able to gut out a W.
"All of the girls worked so hard for this," said first-year head coach Jacob Gadd. "I am so proud of each and every single one of them...the girls showed true grit and determination to win this ball game."
Adasia Binford poured in a team-high 11 points to pace the offense. Briannah Carson added five points, followed by Kiara Williams with four. Addison Watkins and JaShayla Aaron each had three, while two points by Ava Fowler rounded out the scoring.
Rossville boys 36, Dade 31
It was truly a happy night in Happy Valley as the Bulldogs completed the sweep to move to 2-2 on the year.
Bryson Donald had 13 points, all in the second half. Jayden Lambert added seven points and dished out eight assists. Elijah Waters had six points and pulled down a dozen rebounds, while Cody Davenport cleaned the glass for 13 boards.
