The Ringgold Lady Tigers got 10 points from Emma Stephenson and handed the visiting Gordon Lee Lady Trojans a 43-21 defeat in Thursday night's NGAC basketball action.
Allie Massengale and Eryn Epps had six points each for the Blue-and-White, followed by Kayla Lopez and Brooke Baldwin with five points apiece. Four from Tori Epps, three by Kinsley Forscutt and two each from Braylee Raby and Kinsey Miller rounded out the scoring.
Tenslee Wilson had a game-high 11 points for Gordon Lee. Charlsie McElhaney added nine and Abby Logan chipped in with one.
Ringgold boys 27, Gordon Lee 21
After being held to just two points in the first quarter, the Tigers clawed back to get within two points of the lead at halftime before outscoring the Trojans 16-8 in the second half to pick up the victory.
Individual scoring for the Tigers was not available as of press time.
Parker Scott had eight points for Gordon Lee. Jackson Scali was next on the list with five. Sam Sartin and Layne Parrish added three each, while Troy Phillips dropped in two points.
Heritage boys 48, Chattanooga Valley 22
The Generals opened up a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and pulled away for the victory in Boynton.
Kaleb Gallman torched the nets for 22 points, followed by Caiden Bauldwin with eight. Maddox Henry and Cayden Lowrey scored five apiece, while two each from Jacob Dawson, Cooper Bell, Will Riddell and Talon Pickett completed the scoring.
The Eagles got eight points from Holden Lyons, six from Jamie Hinton and five from Jaishon McLin. Two points from Carter Myers and one from Isaiah Price rounded things out.
The girls' game was not played.
Saddle Ridge girls 39, Rossville 10
The Lady Mustangs picked up their first win of the season on the road behind 10 points from Macee Casteel, nine from Raven Yancy and eight each from Avery Jenkins and Alivia Hughes. Maddie Underwood and Emilee Fountain each added two points in the win.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs and results from the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette boys 43, Lakeview 30
A 19-5 cushion in the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Ramblers scored a home win over the Warriors.
Isaiah McKenzie had 12 points in the decisive period and finished the game with 22. Khalas Finley added eight points, followed by Kole Worley and Julian Lees with four each. Shi'Ray Walker picked up three points and Asaiah Morton added two.
Rashad Rachel had a team-best 12 points for Lakeview, 10 in the first half. Rayshawn McGruder and Darian Keefe both finished with seven and Carson Goff added four.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.