The Ringgold Lady Tigers stepped out of conference play on Tuesday night to take on North Whitfield in a road contest and the Blue-and-White returned home with a 42-29 victory over the Lady Pioneers.
Tori Epps scored eight of her 13 points in the third quarter. Albany Jett, Braylee Raby and Mattox Hollingsworth all had seven points each. Keeley Mountjoy and Eryn Epps both dropped in three points and Alayna Yarger scored two as the Lady Tigers moved to 5-0 on the season.
Ringgold boys 30, North Whitfield 23
The Tigers ran their record to 4-1 with their fourth consecutive victory.
Trevor Jones led the way with 14 points for Ringgold, while Trent Bender, Judah Smith, Zach Gaier and Gavin Lakin went for four points apiece.
LaFayette boys 47, Christian Heritage 32
The Ramblers welcomed in the Lions for a non-league game on Tuesday and got 17 points from Brennan Ballard in the victory.
Shi'Ray Walker added 14, followed by seven from Jayven Williams and four from LaTell Gholer. Cannon Cordle picked up three points and Porter Sentell added two for the Ramblers (5-0).
Christian Heritage girls 40, LaFayette 31
The Lady Ramblers dropped to 1-4 on the season, despite 14 points from Emma Parker and six from Olivia Durham.
