Two second-quarter 3-pointers by Mattox Hollingsworth gave the Ringgold Lady Tigers an eight-point halftime cushion and the Blue-and-White went on to score a 47-30 home win over Gordon Lee in a North Georgia Athletic Conference game on Tuesday afternoon.
Up 21-13 at the break, Ringgold got its offense on track in the second half. They put up 26 points over the last two quarters, including 16 in the third, while holding the Lady Trojans to just 17 points in the second half.
Hollingsworth finished with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Jersey Rae Loy scored seven, while the trio of Eryn Epps, Albany Jett and Braylee Raby poured in six points apiece.
Four points from Tori Epps and two by Alayna Yarger rounded out the scoring for the home team, who stayed undefeated on the season at 9-0.
Gordon Lee (6-2) got 11 points from Camdyn Carter, eight from Abby Logan, six from Kyleigh Custer and five from Riley Mull.
Ringgold boys 34, Gordon Lee 13
The Tigers made life tough on the Trojans' offense all night, holding them to just four points in the first half on their way to another conference win.
Trevor Jones scored 13 points in the victory for Ringgold (7-2). Gavin Lakin added eight points, followed by Trent Bender with seven and Judah Smith with six.
Gordon Lee (5-3) got six points from Maddox Millard and five from James Davis. The remainder of the point came from Landon Norton and Dustin Day, who scored two apiece.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.