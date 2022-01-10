The Ringgold Lady Tigers opened up an 18-8 halftime lead on Monday and went on to a 38-17 victory over visiting Saddle Ridge in a non-league contest.
Tori Epps paced Ringgold (11-1) with 14 points. Braylee Raby added seven points. Albany Jett and Eryn Epps scored four apiece. Jersey Rae Loy and Alayna Yarger had three points each, while two points from Keelie Mountjoy and one from Mattox Hollingsworth rounded out the scoring.
Macee Casteel poured in nine points and grabbed four rebounds for Saddle Ridge (4-6). Lanie Hamilton added four points. Maddie Underwood collected five rebounds to go with her two points, while Tamra Yancy had two points and two boards.
Ringgold boys 38, Saddle Ridge 17
The second game of the night saw the Mustangs grab a 5-4 lead after the opening quarter, but lose it as the Tigers pulled ahead 14-5 at halftime before adding to their advantage the rest of the way.
Gavin Lakin had a season-high 16 points for Ringgold (10-2) and Trevor Jones went for 10 points. Judah Smith added four and Blake Williams dropped in three, while a pair of points from Zach Gaier and Gunner Good completed the scoring.
Kort Brown had nine points for Saddle Ridge (1-9) on three 3-pointers. Dax Edwards recorded four points, while Elijah Decker and Marcell Nicholas scored two apiece.
Ringgold will travel to Heritage for a pair of varsity games on Thursday, while Saddle Ridge will be back at home that same night to battle Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.