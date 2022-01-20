The Ringgold Lady Tigers got 14 points from Keelie Mountjoy in a 46-15 victory at LaFayette on Thursday.
Jersey Rae Loy scored nine points and Tori Epps had eight as Ringgold boosted its record to 14-1 on the season.
Eryn Epps scored six points and Alayna Yarger had four, followed by Albany Jett with three and Mattox Hollingsworth with two.
Malorie Durham led the Lady Ramblers (5-9) with six points. Olivia Durham added four, while the rest of the scoring included three points from Hannah Phillips and two from Emma Parker.
RINGGOLD 43, LAFAYETTE 33
Bolstered by an outstanding 20 of 24 night at the free throw line as a team, the Tigers were able to end the Ramblers' six-game winning streak, while simultaneously stopping their own losing streak at two.
Trevor Jones had a season-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers and a 7 of 8 performance at the free throw line to lead the Tigers (11-4).
Judah Smith was 8 of 10 at the free throw line and finished with 10 points, while Trent Bender scored all five of his points on six attempts at the charity stripe. Gavin Lakin had the other two points for Ringgold.
Shi'Ray Walker led the Ramblers (12-3) with 16 points. Porter Sentell knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Four points from Jayven Williams and two by Brennan Ballard rounded out the scoring.
Both schools will play their final regular season games on Tuesday. Ringgold will travel to Trion, while LaFayette will host Heritage.
The NGAC tournaments will begin on Thursday, Jan. 27. Ringgold is the host school for both events.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.