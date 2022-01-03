Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers took a 15-9 lead into halftime and won a 31-26 battle against Lake Forest from Bradley County, Tenn. in a non-league game Monday at Ringgold.

Trent Bender scored 10 points for the Tigers. Judah Smith and Gavin Lakin each had six points. Trevor Jones and Blake Williams scored four points each, while Brody Raby added one point.

Ringgold (9-2) will take on another Bradley County team when they face Ocoee on Tuesday.

Lake Forest girls 46, Ringgold 31

The Lady Tigers dropped their first game of the season to the Cleveland area powerhouse on Monday. Individual scoring for Ringgold (10-1) was unavailable as of press time.

The Lady Tigers will also battle Ocoee on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you