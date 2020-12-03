The Gordon Lee Trojans hosted Ringgold in a Thursday night double-dip and the two rivals ended up splitting a pair of varsity contests.
Ringgold girls 49, Gordon Lee 17
The Lady Tigers continue to play impressive early-season basketball as they jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter before using a 16-3 advantage in the third to stretch out their lead.
Brooke Baldwin led the way with nine points, followed by Kayla Lopez with eight and Allie Massengale, Tori Epps and Braylee Raby with six points apiece. Jastyn Manley and Emma Stephenson both chipped in with four points, while Eryn Epps, Kinsey Miller and Kinsley Forscutt had two each.
Abby Logan had eight points for the Lady Trojans. E.G. Hixon, Tenslee Wilson and Charlsie McElhaney all added three points.
Gordon Lee boys 35, Ringgold 19
In the nightcap, the Trojans slowly built their lead over four quarters for a methodical victory over the Tigers.
Sam Sartin had 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks for Gordon Lee and Aiden Goodwin finished with 10 points and six boards. Jackson Scali was next on the list with four points.
Troy Phillips, Sam Phillips and Parker Scott all had two points with Scott adding three steals. Layne Parrish tied Goodwin for team-high honors with six rebounds.
Judah Smith went for a team-best six points for Ringgold. Jacob Duarte added five points and Jake Neal finished with three. Aiden Hickman and Bryce Harris both had two points and Gavin Lakin had one to round out the scoring.