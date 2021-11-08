MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ringgold JV girls squeeze past Lakeview By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 8, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold junior varsity Lady Tigers got balanced scoring in a 14-13 victory at Lakeview on Monday.Gracelee Thorton led the way for Ringgold with four points, followed by Jillian Eaker with three. Ariana Battle, Rylee Hiple and Gracie Austin had two apiece, while Gracie Narramore finished with one.Abigail Rifenberick had four points for the Lady Warriors. Madelyn Samples recorded three points, while Montana Noblitt, Avayh Langston and Anna Medley scored two apiece.Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now LFO High principal is sole finalist to become new Catoosa County school superintendent Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe approve liquor sales 15 Walker County sophomores, juniors move forward in Governor's Honors selection process Ringgold city elections results SOFTBALL: 6-AAA, 7-AAAA name All-Region teams Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Snitker given hero's welcome at Cobb Chamber event Updated 2 hrs ago "Fiddler on the Roof" opens at the Fox Theatre this week Updated 1 hr ago Reinhardt bench to be dedicated to Alex Gomez of Canton Chick-fil-A 4 hrs ago Here’s how you can talk to your Fulton County School Board members 4 hrs ago How proposed redistricting maps could affect Cherokee County 4 hrs ago