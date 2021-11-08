Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold junior varsity Lady Tigers got balanced scoring in a 14-13 victory at Lakeview on Monday.

Gracelee Thorton led the way for Ringgold with four points, followed by Jillian Eaker with three. Ariana Battle, Rylee Hiple and Gracie Austin had two apiece, while Gracie Narramore finished with one.

Abigail Rifenberick had four points for the Lady Warriors. Madelyn Samples recorded three points, while Montana Noblitt, Avayh Langston and Anna Medley scored two apiece.

Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you