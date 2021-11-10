Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold junior varsity Lady Tigers fell one point short in a tough battle with Christian Heritage on Wednesday, 23-22.

Gracelee Thorton had 10 points and Gracie Austin went for eight. Katy Haddock added three points, while Kate Edgar chipped in with one.

Ringgold will play at home on Thursday against Rossville with tip-off set for 4:30 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

