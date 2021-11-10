MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ringgold JV girls fall to Christian Heritage By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 10, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold junior varsity Lady Tigers fell one point short in a tough battle with Christian Heritage on Wednesday, 23-22.Gracelee Thorton had 10 points and Gracie Austin went for eight. Katy Haddock added three points, while Kate Edgar chipped in with one.Ringgold will play at home on Thursday against Rossville with tip-off set for 4:30 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now LFO High principal is sole finalist to become new Catoosa County school superintendent 15 Walker County sophomores, juniors move forward in Governor's Honors selection process Elliot Pierce: Is mayor moving Ringgold left with proposed zoning amendment? Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe approve liquor sales Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Oct. 25-31, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories A Marietta salute 103 years ago: Ready to ship out, World War I troops gathered on Marietta Square in 1918 Updated 35 min ago Replica of Michelangelo’s ‘Pietà’ placed and blessed at Cathedral of Christ the King 2 hrs ago 'I’m really bummed': Disappointed fans show up to canceled Dansby Swanson event Updated 2 hrs ago Cobb County School District receives accreditation report Updated 1 hr ago 'We live in the greatest country': veteran recalls journey from Menominee reservation, to Vietnam, to Cherokee County 3 hrs ago