MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ringgold JV girls earn road victory By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Nov 16, 2021

The Ringgold JV Lady Tigers went on the road Monday night and scored a 29-15 win at Trion to improve to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.After giving up the first basket of the game, Ringgold closed out the half on a 21-4 run and coasted from there.Gracelee Thorton had 12 points, followed by Jillian Eaker with six. Rylee Hiple and Mya Tate both added four, and Grace Evans rounded out the night with three. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.