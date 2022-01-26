MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ringgold girls roll in Trion By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold Lady Tigers rebounded from Monday's tough road loss at Gordon Lee by cruising to a blowout victory in Trion, 56-16, on Tuesday afternoon.Keelie Mountjoy had 10 points for the winners, followed by nine from Mattox Hollingsworth and eight apiece by Eryn Epps and Braylee Raby.Ariana Battle scored seven points. Tori Epps and Jersey Rae Loy both scored six, while Albany Jett rounded things out with two.Ringgold (15-1), the No. 1 seed for the NGAC girls' tournament, will open play Saturday at 1:45 p.m. against either Rossville or Trion. Ringgold Middle School will play host to the tournament.Results of the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.The Tigers are the No. 2 seed for the boys' tournament, which will also be played in Ringgold. They will face Chattanooga Valley or Trion in their first game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now COVID cases spike in Catoosa schools; parents begin receiving ‘alerts’ for children who’ve come in close contact Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 10-16, 2022 Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Catoosa County Chamber installs 2022 board, officers Ellis learning on the job as new Ft. Oglethorpe Rec Director Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Immaculata over Ridge - Boys basketball recap 37 min ago Last-second goaltending call dooms Portland Trail Blazers in 109-107 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves 40 min ago Napa Valley native thrilled to be honing his craft at a ‘Disneyland for winemakers’ 39 min ago Dominant DH David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame on first ballot 41 min ago Clifton over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap 45 min ago