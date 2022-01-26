Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers rebounded from Monday's tough road loss at Gordon Lee by cruising to a blowout victory in Trion, 56-16, on Tuesday afternoon.

Keelie Mountjoy had 10 points for the winners, followed by nine from Mattox Hollingsworth and eight apiece by Eryn Epps and Braylee Raby.

Ariana Battle scored seven points. Tori Epps and Jersey Rae Loy both scored six, while Albany Jett rounded things out with two.

Ringgold (15-1), the No. 1 seed for the NGAC girls' tournament, will open play Saturday at 1:45 p.m. against either Rossville or Trion. Ringgold Middle School will play host to the tournament.

Results of the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed for the boys' tournament, which will also be played in Ringgold. They will face Chattanooga Valley or Trion in their first game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

