The top-seeded Ringgold Lady Tigers used a first-quarter run to build up a lead and fended off a pair of attempted rallies by third-seeded Heritage to pick up a North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament championship on their own home floor Thursday night with a 51-36 victory at Ringgold Middle School.
With the win, the Blue-and-White became the first girls' team in NGAC history to win three consecutive tournament championships after pulling away in the final four minutes to thwart a gutsy effort by their county rivals.
"I'm just super proud of the girls and all the hard work they have put in," said Ringgold head coach Abby Baker. "I couldn't ask for anything more out of them. From Day 1, we set goals and we achieved them. They just work hard and do anything I ask of them on the floor."
Ringgold (18-1) surrendered the first two points of the game before ending the quarter on an 11-1 run. Mattox Hollingsworth and Alayna Yarger each hit 3-pointers during the run as the Lady Tigers built a 12-3 lead.
Their advantage grew to 12 points following an offensive put-back by Braylee Raby, but Heritage (13-7) would fight back. Kellie Boehm hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Chloe Fowler put in a second-chance basket at the 3:40 mark of the second quarter to cut Ringgold's lead down to 16-12.
However, Raby scored four points over the next 1:21, while Albany Jett and Tori Epps connected on big 3-pointers to boost the lead back to 14 points following the 10-0 run. Heritage would get the final four points of the half to go into the locker room trailing 26-16.
The Lady Tigers upped their lead to 33-19 at the 5:00 mark of the third quarter when Boehm reeled off seven consecutive points to pull her team back to within seven. But Hollingsworth ended a 4:23 dry spell for her club with a 3-pointer and Ringgold went back ahead by double-digits to start the final period of play.
Heritage trailed by 12 just a minute into the fourth when the Navy-and-Red made one final push. Bailee Hollis and Addi Dills both scored baskets, Georgia Gracy hit a free throw, and a steal by the Lady Generals led to a fast-break lay-up from Dills and the Lady Tigers' lead was cut to 39-34 with exactly 4:00 to play.
However, Ringgold refused to let it slip away.
Eryn Epps made 1 of 2 free throws just 12 seconds later and Raby hit from the floor on back-to-back possessions. Hollingsworth scored two more after putting back her own miss and she added a pair of free throws with 1:49 remaining as the lead ballooned back to 48-34.
The Lady Generals managed just one more field goal the rest of the way on a Dills basket with 17 seconds left, but it was too little too late as Ringgold claimed the win.
"Defense wins ball games," Baker added. "(Boehm) is a really good player. She got hot and we had to figure out a way to stop her."
Raby scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while punctuating the win with a blocked shot with just four seconds remaining. Hollingsworth had 13 points and five rebounds, while Tori Epps, later named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, had eight points and collected three steals.
Eryn Epps added four points to go with five boards and two steals. Jett and Yarger had three points apiece with Yarger adding four rebounds. Keeley Mountjoy had two points and five boards and Ariana Battle rounded out the scoring with one point.