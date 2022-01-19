With just a couple of weeks left before the start of the North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament, the Ringgold Lady Tigers - who will be the tournament's No. 1 seed - stayed sharp on Tuesday with a 41-18 victory at rival Lakeview.
The Red-and-White put up a fight early. Trailing 8-1, they closed the gap all the way down to 11-9 and missed a chance to tie or take the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the period.
However, the Lady Tigers scored the final five points to take a 16-9 lead and they would go into halftime with a 22-11 advantage after a low-scoring second quarter.
Ringgold took control in the second half by outscoring the Lady Warriors, 19-7. Ten of those points were scored by four different players in the third quarter, while Jersey Rae Loy scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the final period of play.
Alayna Yarger and Keelie Mountjoy each had eight points for the Lady Tigers (13-1). Eryn Epps scored six points, followed by Tori Epps with four and Mattox Hollingsworth with three.
Brylee Pritchett led the Lady Warriors (6-6) with eight points. Lizet Jimenez had four, while Hope Alexander and Rebekah Howe had two points apiece.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 35, RINGGOLD 25
The Warriors moved to 11-4 on the season behind 13 points from Jared Mitchell and eight apiece by Darian Keefe and Zyan Eastman. Chandler Harris finished with four points, Kyler Crawford had two and Champion Bowman finished with one.
Judah Smith had a team-high 12 for the Tigers, who slipped to 10-4 overall. Trent Bender added six, followed by Trevor Jones with four and Gavin Lakin with three.
