The Ringgold Lady Tigers got their toughest challenge of the season Thursday night in Flintstone, but were able to hold off Chattanooga Valley for a 33-27 win that gave Ringgold a third consecutive NGAC regular season league title.
Tori Epps had a dozen points for the Lady Tigers (10-0). Braylee Raby scored seven points, followed by Eryn Epps with six, Alayna Yarger with five, and Albany Jett and Mattox Hollingsworth with two apiece.
Ringgold will be the No. 1 seed for the NGAC tournament at the end of the season.
Chattanooga Valley (7-2) got 11 points and five assists from Ava Mariakis. Trinity Silmon scored six points. Georgia Mae Anderson added four points to go with eight boards and three blocks. JaMiah Lewis had 10 rebounds and five steals to go with her three points, while Bralie Blevins added three points, seven boards and three blocks.
The Lady Eagles' two losses this season have come by a combined nine points.
Ringgold girls 23, Chattanooga Valley 14 (JV)
The junior varsity Lady Tigers secured the No. 2 seed for the NGAC JV tournament with a home win over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Gracelee Thorton had 11 points in the win. Jillian Eaker finished with six points, while Mya Tate, Rylee Hiple and Grace Evans all added two apiece.
Ringgold (8-2 overall, 8-1 NGAC) will take on the No. 7 seed in the tournament tomorrow at Rossville. Tip-off is set for 5:45 p.m.
Alaina Simpson scored six points for CVMS, followed Kailynn Bailey with four and Madi Simpson with two.
Ringgold boys 47, Chattanooga Valley 19
The Tigers' varsity team also picked up a win on Thursday. Judah Smith had 14 for Ringgold (8-2). Trent Bender scored 12 and Trevor Jones added 11.
Jamarcus Lewis had a game-high 18 points for the Eagles (3-6), who saw a three-game winning streak snapped.
