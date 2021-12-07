A showdown between the last two unbeaten girls' teams in the NGAC went the way of the home team on Tuesday afternoon as Ringgold used a huge third quarter to get past Heritage, 49-36.
The Lady Tigers held a 20-14 lead at halftime, but outscored the Lady Generals 23-5 in the third period. Alayna Yarger scored all 16 of her points in the third stanza to help the Lady Tigers build their lead.
Kellie Boehm tried to bring Heritage back as she drained four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough as the Blue-and-White took the victory.
Braylee Raby finished with 15 points for the Lady Tigers. Tori Epps had nine points. Jersey Rae Loy scored three, while Mattox Hollingsworth, Keeley Mountjoy and Eryn Epps each scored two.
Boehm finished with 17 points. Addi Dills and Ema Tanner had seven apiece, followed by Bailee Hollis with three and Georgia Gracey with two.
Heritage boys 40, Ringgold 20
The Generals cranked up the defensive pressure in the nightcap and boosted their record to 6-0, while snapping a five-game winning streak for the Tigers (5-2).
Balanced scoring was the name of the game for Heritage who got 11 points from Cooper Bell, nine from Cody Bryan, seven from Cayden Lowrey and six from Owen Carstens. Blake Debity scored five and Caden Strickland chipped in with two.
Trevor Jones had a team-high 10 points for the Tigers, followed by Trent Bender with six and Judah Smith with four.
