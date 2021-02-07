The top seed in the North Georgia Athletic Conference girls' basketball tournament made it back-to-back NGAC titles at Heritage Middle School on Saturday as the Ringgold Lady Tigers took down the second-seeded Lady Generals, 41-28, to cap an impressive year on the court.
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, but more so for the Lady Generals, who did not get on the board until a Natalie Vaughn free throw with 1:58 to go in the opening period. However, they trailed only 6-0 at the time and ended first quarter down, 9-2.
Heritage's Macie Collins finally started finding her range in the second quarter, scoring six of her team's seven points, but it was not enough to make up any ground as the Lady Tigers forged a 21-9 lead at the half.
Ringgold's press, which forced several turnovers and led to several transition baskets in the first half, continued to harass the Heritage offense in the third quarter. The Blue-and-White put up 14 points by six different players in the period, including eight at the charity stripe, as they increased their advantage to 35-16 by the end of the third quarter.
Even with two of their post players in foul trouble, the Lady Tigers' lead proved to be insurmountable in the fourth quarter. Heritage started to get its offense a little more on track in the final quarter, but not nearly enough to make up the deficit.
Braylee Raby added a pair of buckets in the paint to keep Heritage at arm's length and Ringgold would coast to the victory.
Raby had a team-high 15 points in the win. Kayla Lopez scored nine points and Brooke Baldwin finished with seven. Four points each by Allie Massengale and Kinsley Forscutt, followed by one each from Tori Epps and Emma Stephenson, rounded out the scoring.
Massengale was later named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Collins led all scorers with 19 points in a tireless effort for the Lady Generals. Vaughn had four points, followed by three from Reese Abercrombie and two by Brook Wilson.
Ringgold head coach Abby Baker said that while her players are blessed with talent, they also refuse to lose.
"This team works hard and they just want to be in the gym as much as they can," she explained. "We weren't able to do anything this summer, which kind of made me a little worried. But these girls put their time in in the gym, usually about an hour-and-a-half every day, and they make every minute count."
Ringgold's second title in two seasons capped one of the more dominant stretches by an NGAC girls' team in a number of years.
The 13-point victory on Saturday served as the closest margin of victory against any other team in the league this season, while their lone loss was a narrow three-point setback to Bradley County, Tenn. powerhouse Lake Forest right after the holiday break.
"We're quick and we can go 10-players deep and that's something that a lot of teams just don't have," Baker added.
The coach gave a small chuckle when asked about the possibilities of a third straight championship next year.
"You've got to have goals," she laughed.