The Ringgold Lady Tigers got 15 points from Brooke Baldwin and 10 from Allie Massengale as they rang in the new year with a 45-38 home victory over Ocoee Middle School from Bradley County, Tenn. on Tuesday.
Ringgold jumped out to a big 16-3 lead after one quarter, only to see the Lady Colts battle back to take a 21-20 lead at halftime. However, the Lady Tigers would win the third quarter, 18-7, before holding Ocoee at arm's length in the fourth.
Braylee Raby added seven points for Ringgold. Kinsley Forscutt picked up six points, followed by Kayla Lopez with three and Tori Epps and Emma Stephenson with two each.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.