The Ringgold Lady Tigers ran their record to 2-0 with a 53-12 victory at Rossville on Thursday night.
Braylee Raby had 13 points and Eryn Epps poured in 12 in the win. Mattox Hollingsworth finished with seven points, followed by Keeley Mountjoy with six and Jersey Rae Loy with five. Alayna Yarger had four points, while Tori Epps, Albany Jett and Ariana Battle all had two points.
Kiara Williams and JaShayla Aaron led the Lady Bulldogs (0-2) with four points apiece. Addison Watkins had three points and Ava Fowler rounded out the scoring with one.
Ringgold girls 40, Rossville 7 (JV)
In the junior varsity contest, Gracelee Thorton dropped in 12 points and Jillian Eaker had eight in the Lady Tigers' win. Grace Evans finished with six points, while the rest of the scoring included Katy Haddock and Mya Tate with four apiece and two each from Gracie Austin and Kate Edgar.
Individual statistics for Rossville were not available as of press time.
Ringgold boys 50, Rossville 19
The boys' varsity game, Trevor Jones went for 15 points and Trent Bender had 13 as the Tigers evened their record at 1-1 and dropped the Bulldogs to 1-1 in the process.
Judah Smith scored eight points and Zach Gaier finished with six. Five from Blake Williams and three from Gavin Lakin rounded out the scoring.
Rossville got nine points from Jayden Lambert and seven from Bryson Donald.
