Saddle Ridge was the site for a battle of the unbeatens on Thursday night, but in the end it was the Ringgold Lady Tigers staying unbeaten with a 50-14 win over the Lady Mustangs.
Ringgold (4-0) led 10-2 after one quarter and extended its lead to 24-6 by halftime. Braylee Raby had 13 points for the Lady Tigers, while Alayna Yarger knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Eryn Epps finished with six points, followed by Keeley Mountjoy with five. Tori Epps, Jersey Rae Loy and Albany Jett each scored four, while Mattox Hollingsworth rounded out the scoring with two points.
Macee Casteel and Laine Hamilton each scored six points for Saddle Ridge (3-1), while Jacey Wiggins added two points. Tamra Yancy collected two steals and one rebounds and Lexi Underwood had a steal and a rebound.
Ringgold boys 47, Saddle Ridge 12
Judah Smith poured in a dozen points and Trent Bender picked up nine as the Tigers moved to 3-1 on the season.
Gavin Lakin added eight points and Trevor Jones went for five. The Tigers also got four points apiece from Blake Williams, Jaxon Crawford and Gunner Good.
Trenton Kennerly had a team-high five points for the Mustangs (1-3). Kort Brown hit from behind the arc to account for his three points, while Marcell Nicholas and Zioyne Harris each scored two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.