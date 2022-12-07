MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OCA girls edged out on the road By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles suffered another close loss on Tuesday and fell to 0-2 on the year after a 25-20 setback against Tennessee Christian Prep School in Cleveland.Samantha Harris led OCA with seven points, followed by Carly Tankersley with six.Results of the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.Both teams will play Thursday at St. Jude in Chattanooga. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now David Carroll: Drunker than Cooter Brown Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Space pioneer recounts journey behind India's first private rocket launch 45 min ago City OKs deal with movie theater 46 min ago Peggy Goodrich: Presents or presence for Christmas 50 min ago Alvernia University to relocate its nursing program to downtown Reading 50 min ago Berks veterans' profiles 52 min ago