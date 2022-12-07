Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles suffered another close loss on Tuesday and fell to 0-2 on the year after a 25-20 setback against Tennessee Christian Prep School in Cleveland.

Samantha Harris led OCA with seven points, followed by Carly Tankersley with six.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

