Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School girls' basketball team won its opening game of the season on Monday with a 32-14 victory at Chattanooga's Berean Academy.

Individual scoring for the Lady Eagles (1-0) had not been provided as of press time.

The Eagles were not as fortunate as they dropped a 45-10 decision.

Gavin Dempsey and Trey Tindell had three points each, followed by Braven Linebarger and Cade Hughes with two for OCA (0-1).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

