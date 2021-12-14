MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OCA girls begin with a win By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 14, 2021 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School girls' basketball team won its opening game of the season on Monday with a 32-14 victory at Chattanooga's Berean Academy.Individual scoring for the Lady Eagles (1-0) had not been provided as of press time.The Eagles were not as fortunate as they dropped a 45-10 decision.Gavin Dempsey and Trey Tindell had three points each, followed by Braven Linebarger and Cade Hughes with two for OCA (0-1). Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now SOFTBALL: Broome to remain a Tiger at the next level Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2021 Catoosa County deputy, wife facing pot charges; deputy terminated Elliot Pierce: Unhappy with water or sewer provider? BASKETBALL: LFO claims region rivalry sweep of Ringgold Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Commissioners approve another $105,000 for World Series security 19 min ago Gambrill dissents on vote to make Juneteenth holiday for county workers Updated 9 min ago Shop with a Hero event gifts $13K in presents for Woodstock kids 43 min ago Woodstock Whataburger location approved by city council 2 hrs ago Free Home teacher awarded technology grant 3 hrs ago