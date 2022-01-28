Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles dropped home games to St. Jude of Chattanooga on Thursday night.

In the girls' matchup, the Saints left Chickamauga with a 31-17 victory.

Chloe Brodie had seven points and three rebounds for OCA. Hailey Hickman scored four points and had five rebounds, while Samantha Harris scored four points and grabbed four boards.

Emma Dickson picked up two points and three rebounds, while Carly Tankersley and Isabella Bankston had one rebound apiece.

The nightcap saw the Eagles trail 22-11 at halftime before the visitors pulled away in the second half for a 46-13 win.

Luke Heptinstall scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Gavin Dempsey added three points, while Trey Tindell and Ryan Strickland had two points each.

OCA's teams will play at OLPH on Saturday in the final regular season games before the start of the conference tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

