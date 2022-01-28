MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OCA drops games at home By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles dropped home games to St. Jude of Chattanooga on Thursday night.In the girls' matchup, the Saints left Chickamauga with a 31-17 victory.Chloe Brodie had seven points and three rebounds for OCA. Hailey Hickman scored four points and had five rebounds, while Samantha Harris scored four points and grabbed four boards.Emma Dickson picked up two points and three rebounds, while Carly Tankersley and Isabella Bankston had one rebound apiece.The nightcap saw the Eagles trail 22-11 at halftime before the visitors pulled away in the second half for a 46-13 win.Luke Heptinstall scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Gavin Dempsey added three points, while Trey Tindell and Ryan Strickland had two points each.OCA's teams will play at OLPH on Saturday in the final regular season games before the start of the conference tournament. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 10-16, 2022 Catoosa County Chamber installs 2022 board, officers Ellis learning on the job as new Ft. Oglethorpe Rec Director COVID cases spike in Catoosa schools; parents begin receiving ‘alerts’ for children who’ve come in close contact Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories New York won't release expert's report on soaring prison suicides 1 hr ago HS Swimming: Boiling Springs sweeps Colonial crowns for 1st time since 2011 in victories over Trinity 1 hr ago National Grid scraps plan to build pipeline across Hudson 1 hr ago Police investigating fatal crash on turnpike in Silver Spring Township Friday morning 1 hr ago February will be crucial month in search for new Carlisle school superintendent 1 hr ago