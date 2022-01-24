Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind 21-8 at halftime and lost a 35-11 decision at St. Jude on Monday night.

Head coach Wayne McDonough said his team showed good effort and hustle, despite the score.

Luke Heptinstall led the Eagles (0-7) with six points, followed by Gavin Dempsey with three and Braven Linebarger with two.

Results of the Lady Eagles' game had not been reported as of press time.

Oakwood's teams will host Berean in games at 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday before St. Jude makes a return trip to Chickamauga on Thursday at 6 and 7 p.m.

OCA is slated to close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at OLPH in advance of next week's conference tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

