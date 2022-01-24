MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OCA boys drop game in Chattanooga By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 24, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind 21-8 at halftime and lost a 35-11 decision at St. Jude on Monday night.Head coach Wayne McDonough said his team showed good effort and hustle, despite the score.Luke Heptinstall led the Eagles (0-7) with six points, followed by Gavin Dempsey with three and Braven Linebarger with two.Results of the Lady Eagles' game had not been reported as of press time.Oakwood's teams will host Berean in games at 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday before St. Jude makes a return trip to Chickamauga on Thursday at 6 and 7 p.m.OCA is slated to close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at OLPH in advance of next week's conference tournament. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now COVID cases spike in Catoosa schools; parents begin receiving ‘alerts’ for children who’ve come in close contact Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 10-16, 2022 Walker County cleans up properties Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Catoosa County Chamber installs 2022 board, officers Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Proposal calls for ethics agency to set NM elected officials' pay 33 min ago 'Antiques Roadshow' to film in Santa Fe on June 14 35 min ago Penguins center Teddy Blueger out 6 to 8 weeks with broken jaw 35 min ago Steelers TV ratings fall 10%, exacerbating attendance losses 35 min ago Steelers' Art Rooney II open to changing overtime rules for playoffs 35 min ago