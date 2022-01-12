Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School Eagles dropped to 0-5 on the season following a 59-9 defeat at the hands of Cleveland Christian Tuesday night in Tennessee.

Braven Linebarger led the Eagles with six points, followed by Andrew Chaplin with two and Ryan Strickland with one.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you