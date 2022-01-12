MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys fall in Cleveland By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Middle School Eagles dropped to 0-5 on the season following a 59-9 defeat at the hands of Cleveland Christian Tuesday night in Tennessee.Braven Linebarger led the Eagles with six points, followed by Andrew Chaplin with two and Ryan Strickland with one. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Four pedestrians hospitalized after hit-and-run accident on Chattanooga Valley Road Walker sheriff seeks information in case of man found dead in Flintstone ditch Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 27, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022 James appreciates his 'career-defining' run as NGAC president Gordon Lee set to join Class AAA starting next season Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Biden, Harris call for Senate to protect voter rights during Atlanta speech Updated 11 hrs ago Anthem seeks end of court-ordered contract extension with Northside Hospital 14 hrs ago Biden, Harris bring voting rights push to Atlanta 14 hrs ago The Public Record: Roswell’s new mayor under fire for email 14 hrs ago Fairburn Mayor Mario Avery takes oath of office Updated 11 hrs ago