MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys fall at home, girls' contest postponed

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 0-6 on the season after a 57-11 setback at home to Grace Academy of Chattanooga on Thursday.

Trey Tindell had five points for OCA, while Cade Hughes, Luke Heptinstall and Ryan Strickland each scored two.

The Lady Eagles' game was postponed and will be made up on Jan. 31.