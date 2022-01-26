Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 0-8 on the year with a 41-10 home loss to Chattanooga's Berean Academy on Tuesday.

Luke Heptinstall and Braven Linebarger each had five points for the Eagles.

Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.

Both OCA teams are slated to host St. Jude on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you