MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys drop home game

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 0-8 on the year with a 41-10 home loss to Chattanooga's Berean Academy on Tuesday.

Luke Heptinstall and Braven Linebarger each had five points for the Eagles.

Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.

Both OCA teams are slated to host St. Jude on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.