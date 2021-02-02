The No. 3 seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference both found themselves in tight first-half battles on Tuesday, but both the Lakeview Lady Warriors and Ringgold Tigers pulled away from their opponents to advance to the semifinals.
Lakeview girls 40, LaFayette 26
The No. 6-seeded Lady Ramblers built up a 15-9 lead in the first game of the day, looking to pull the first upset of the tournament.
However, Lakeview guard Christa Collins scored 16 of her points in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback effort. Collins finished with 20 points, while Mercedes Thompson had eight points, all coming in the second half.
Hope Alexander had five points. Micha Valdes added three, and Marissa Moreland and Payton Rolfe both chipped in with two.
Ella Webb had 20 points for the Lady Ramblers. She scored 13 of LaFayette's 15 points in the opening two quarters. Mya Woodard added four points and Emma Parker finished with two on a pair of fourth-quarter free throws.
The Lady Warriors will play on Thursday in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal against Catoosa County rival and No. 2 seed Heritage for the right to play for a championship.
Ringgold boys 25, Dade 19
The Tigers put up just seven points in the opening half, but held the Wolverines to just three points, all coming in the second quarter, as they took a four-point lead into the locker room.
Ringgold would outscore Dade by just one point in each of the final two periods, but it was enough to move on in the tournament.
Jacob Duarte got it going in the second half, scoring 12 points to finish with 14 on the night. Jake Neal had four points, followed by three from Trevor Jones and two apiece by Bryce Harris and Gavin Lakin.
The Tigers will take on No. 2 seed LaFayette in a semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with the winner moving on to Saturday's championship game.
The final first-round games will be played on Wednesday. The No. 4-seeded Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs will face No. 5 Gordon Lee at 4:30, followed by the No. 4-seeded Gordon Lee boys against No. 5 Trion at 6.