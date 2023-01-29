Four teams advanced and four teams were eliminated after the first day of the 2022-23 NGAC basketball tournaments Saturday at Saddle Ridge Middle School.
The Lakeview Lady Warriors (West Division, No. 4 seed) defeated Rossville (East, No. 5) by a 34-9 count, while Trion (West, No. 5) posted a 45-17 victory over LaFayette (East, No. 4).
Meanwhile, on the boys' side of the bracket, Gordon Lee (East, No. 5) recorded a 42-34 win over Chattanooga Valley (West, No. 4) and Dade (East, No. 4) defeated Trion (West, No. 5), 44-13.
Monday's action will see the Lakeview girls face Gordon Lee (East, No. 1) at 5 p.m., while Trion will get Ringgold (West, No. 1) at 6:15.
The other two first-round game on the girls' side of the bracket will take place on Wednesday. Dade (East, No. 3) will battle Chattanooga Valley (West, No. 2) at 5, and Heritage (East, No. 2) will square off with Saddle Ridge (West, No. 3) at 6:15.
The girls' semifinals are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Gordon Lee's boys will draw Heritage (East, No. 1) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while Dade will get Ringgold (West, No. 1) at 6:15.
The other two first-round game in the boys' tournament will be played on Thursday. Rossville (East, No. 3) will take on Lakeview (West, No. 2) at 5, and LaFayette (East, No. 2) will battle Saddle Ridge (West, No. 3) at 6:15.
The boys' semifinals are set for 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Every game of both tournaments will be played at Saddle Ridge Middle School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.