Four teams advanced and four teams were eliminated after the first day of the 2022-23 NGAC basketball tournaments Saturday at Saddle Ridge Middle School.

The Lakeview Lady Warriors (West Division, No. 4 seed) defeated Rossville (East, No. 5) by a 34-9 count, while Trion (West, No. 5) posted a 45-17 victory over LaFayette (East, No. 4).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

