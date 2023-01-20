With just a week left in the regular season, the final jockeying for NGAC basketball tournament playoff seeding is heating up.

The girls' East Division title has been decided with unbeaten Gordon Lee having wrapped things up with a 7-0 division mark. Heritage (4-2) is currently second with Dade (3-3) sitting in third. Those two teams will face off Monday in Trenton. LaFayette (2-4) is fourth in the East, while Rossville (0-7) sits in fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

