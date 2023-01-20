With just a week left in the regular season, the final jockeying for NGAC basketball tournament playoff seeding is heating up.
The girls' East Division title has been decided with unbeaten Gordon Lee having wrapped things up with a 7-0 division mark. Heritage (4-2) is currently second with Dade (3-3) sitting in third. Those two teams will face off Monday in Trenton. LaFayette (2-4) is fourth in the East, while Rossville (0-7) sits in fifth.
In the West, Ringgold (6-0) earned a big win over second-place Chattanooga Valley (5-2) on Thursday. Lakeview (3-3) sits a game ahead of Saddle Ridge (2-4), though the Lady Mustangs won a head-to-head meeting on Thursday. The two are slated to play again in Rock Spring next Thursday. Trion (0-7) is currently fifth.
Heritage (6-0) leads the East Division on the boys' side by two games over LaFayette (4-2), though the Generals have beaten the Ramblers twice. Rossville (4-3) is a half-game behind LaFayette, while the rest of the division features Dade (2-4) and Gordon Lee (0-7).
And in the West, Ringgold (6-0) and Lakeview (5-1) will meet against Monday at Lakeview. Chattanooga Valley (3-4) is a half-game ahead of LaFayette (2-4), while both teams are three games clear in the loss column ahead of Trion (0-7).
Saddle Ridge will host the NGAC Tournaments starting Jan. 28.
