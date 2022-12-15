Going into the Christmas break, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans (8-0 overall in league play) lead the NGAC East Division standings at 5-0. Heritage (6-2), Dade (2-6) and LaFayette (2-6) are all 2-2 in division play, while Rossville (0-8) is 0-5 in the East. Gordon Lee will host Rossville in one final pre-holiday game on Monday.

The West Division standings have Chattanooga Valley (6-2) on top at 5-0, while Ringgold (7-1) is 4-0 in division play. Lakeview (4-3) is 2-1 in the West, followed by Saddle Ridge (3-5) at 0-4 and Trion (2-7) at 0-6.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

