Going into the Christmas break, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans (8-0 overall in league play) lead the NGAC East Division standings at 5-0. Heritage (6-2), Dade (2-6) and LaFayette (2-6) are all 2-2 in division play, while Rossville (0-8) is 0-5 in the East. Gordon Lee will host Rossville in one final pre-holiday game on Monday.
The West Division standings have Chattanooga Valley (6-2) on top at 5-0, while Ringgold (7-1) is 4-0 in division play. Lakeview (4-3) is 2-1 in the West, followed by Saddle Ridge (3-5) at 0-4 and Trion (2-7) at 0-6.
The East Division standings for the boys currently have Heritage (7-1) leading the way at 4-0. Rossville (5-4) is 4-2 in division play. LaFayette (4-4) and Dade (3-5) are each 2-2 in the division, while Gordon Lee (1-8) is 0-6 in the East.
Lakeview (8-0) and Ringgold (7-1) are both 4-0 in the West Division standings. Chattanooga Valley (4-5) is 3-3 in division play. Saddle Ridge (3-5) is 1-3 in the West, while Trion (0-9) is 0-6 in division play.
JV TOURNAMENTS SET FOR THIS WEEKEND
The annual NGAC junior varsity tournaments will be played this weekend. Dade Middle will host the girls' tournament, while Ringgold will host the boys' tournament.
No. 7-seeded LaFayette will take on No. 10 Gordon Lee with the winner to face No. 2 Dade, while No. 8 Ringgold will square off with No. 9 Rossville with the winter set to face No. 1 Saddle Ridge.
The rest of the first-round matchups include No. 3 Ringgold against No. 6 Chattanooga Valley, and No. 4 Heritage against No. 5 Lakeview.
Play will begin Friday afternoon and conclude with the championship games Saturday at 3 p.m. The seeding for both tournaments are identical and were determined by blind draw before the season began.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.