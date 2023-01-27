The North Georgia Athletic Conference concluded its basketball regular season with games on Thursday night.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 42, TRION 10
In Chickamauga, the Lady Trojans completed an undefeated regular season by cruising to a win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Gordon Lee jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and led 31-2 at halftime before putting it on cruise control in the second half.
Camdyn Carter and Laney Wilson scored 10 points each. Riley Mull finished with six points. Kyleigh and Kynleigh Custer each had four. Maddie Harvey and Marley Stone each scored three, while Molly Corvin capped the scoring with two.
GORDON LEE BOYS 44, TRION 26
The nightcap saw the Trojans pick up another victory to gain a little momentum going into the postseason tournament.
The Navy-and-White held a 15-9 lead at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter, 21-10, to pull away. Colt Wood scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the third period.
Will Chambers finished with 10 points. Braxton Daniel and Jack Purcell each had four, while three each from Dylan Currie, Gage Helton and Eli Hasty rounded out the stat sheet.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 38, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 34
A few miles away in Flintstone, the Lady Tigers got all they wanted and more from the homestanding Lady Eagles before finally pulling out a season-ending victory.
A tight battle throughout, Ringgold led 19-17 at halftime and increased its lead to five going into the fourth quarter before hanging on at the end.
Albany Harris scored 17 points and Jersey Rae Loy had 12 for Ringgold. Keeley Mountjoy aided the cause with four, followed by three from Mya Tate and two by Gracelee Thorton.
Jordyn Thomas scored a dozen points to go with seven steals, five rebounds and four assists for CVMS. Sha Elliott had seven points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, while Kailynn Bailey went for six points, six boards and one steal.
Maddie Champagne recorded four points. four rebounds and a pair of steals. Alaina Shaver and Chesney Pritchett each had two points and one steal, while Rachael Lukens collected one board and one steal.
The Ringgold boys won the nightcap, 55-28. No further information was available as of press time.
HERITAGE GIRLS 36, ROSSVILLE 3
The Lady Generals went on the road and opened up a 15-0 lead after the first quarter before going on to the victory.
A total of 10 different players got into the scoring column for Heritage, led by 10 points from Georgia Gracy. Karoline Chandler had six, followed by Brylee Pritchett with five.
Ainsley Lawson and Paisley Collins both scored four. Addyson Morrison had three. Collins Fletcher and Bailey Walling each dropped in two, while Bre Roberts added one.
Aubrey Binford scored two of Rossville's points, while Erica Choice added one.
HERITAGE BOYS 44, ROSSVILLE 38
The second game of the evening was a back-and-forth affair with several lead changes.
The visiting Generals led 21-16 at halftime, but the Bulldogs rallied to make it a 31-30 game going into the fourth quarter.
Sam Coleman helped get Heritage to the finish line first by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the final stanza. He had four threes on the night and finished with 16 points, while Eli Thacker led the Generals with 21.
Carson Rich had three points, while Caden Hight and Cohen Fletcher scored two each in the victory.
Jayden Lambert connected on three 3-pointers and had 19 points for Rossville. Kaiden Williams scored eight and Robert Burgess had four.
The rest of the points included three from Brandon Newport and two each from Raylon Nichols and Christian Johnson Moore.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 54, DADE 42
The Ramblers had their hands full with the visitors from Trenton on Thursday night, but ultimately had too much for the Wolverines in the end as they closed out the regular season with a win.
Ty Ware had a game-high 21 points for LaFayette. Luke Hopkins added 12 and Cannon Cordle finished with eight. Chris Duncan recorded six points. Tay Thomas had three, while Cody Fielding and Aaron Crumbley scored two points apiece.
The first game of the evening saw the Lady Wolverines post a 46-26 win over the Lady Ramblers. No further information was available as of press time.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 65, SADDLE RIDGE 24
In Rock Spring, the Warriors tuned up for the NGAC tournament by rolling past the Mustangs. Caleb Underwood had 19 points and Marcus Turner dropped in 16, while Brycin Card and Chandler Harris had seven each.
Kobe Chatman and Caleb Ownby both scored six, while Marius Turner chipped in with four.
Z Harris led Saddle Ridge with eight points and Bryson Penson added six. The rest of the points included two each from Landon Kirby, Harrison Gilstrap, Jacob Hayes, Ashton Hallman and Landon Kimbell.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 56, LAKEVIEW 38
In the night's opener, the Lady Mustangs earned the West Division No. 3 seed for the NGAC tournament after a big second half on both ends of the floor.
The two teams were knotted at 16 after the first period and the score was 28-all at intermission. However, the Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Warriors in the second half, 28-10, to pull away for the victory.
Elliott Rogers and Erin Grant led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while sixth-grader Brilee Wilson drained three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points. Jacey Wiggins added eight points in her first game back from an injury.
Roniyah Hailes hit from behind the arc for three points, while Kayona Pierce gave a tough defensive effort and accounted for the other two points. Kristine Ellis and Caylie Harrell were also praised for their work in the post.
No further information for Lakeview was available as of press time.