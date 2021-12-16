The 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference junior varsity basketball tournaments will be held Friday and Saturday in Walker County.
The girls' JV tournament will be contested at Rossville Middle School and will get underway at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon with No. 8 -seeded Dade against No. 9 LaFayette. That game will be followed at 5:45 as No. 2 Ringgold takes on No. 7 Trion. Top-seeded Gordon Lee will take on the Dade-LaFayette winner at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, No. 4 Heritage will battle No. 5 Lakeview at 10 a.m. to be followed at 11:15 by No. 3 Chattanooga Valley and No. 6 Saddle Ridge.
Semifinal games will be held at 12:30 and 1:45 p.m. before the finals at 3.
A couple of miles away at Chattanooga Valley Middle School, the boys' tournament will also get started at 4:30 on Friday with a game between No. 8 Rossville and No. 9 Dade.
No. 7 Chattanooga Valley and No. 10 Trion will square off at 5:45. Top-seeded Heritage will take on the Rossville-Dade winner at 7, while No. 2 Lakeview will draw the Chattanooga Valley-Trion winner at 8:15.
The action will pick up again on Saturday with a 10 a.m. game between No. 4 Ringgold and No. 5 Gordon Lee, while No. 3 LaFayette and No. 6 Saddle Ridge will meet at 11:15.
Semifinal games will be held at 12:30 and 1:45 p.m. before the finals at 3.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.