The Heritage Lady Generals will play for the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament championship on Thursday.
The Navy-and-Red stamped their ticket to the title game after a 50-13 victory over LaFayette in a Monday afternoon semifinal at Ringgold Middle School.
Kellie Boehm knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the third-seeded Lady Generals, who bolted out to a 17-1 lead after the first quarter.
Bailee Hollis added 10 points. Chloe Fowler had six and Georgia Gracy picked up five. Heritage also got three points apiece from Bre Roberts and Addi Dills to go with two points from Ema Tanner.
The Lady Ramblers, who came into the tournament seeded seventh, got five points apiece from Zoey Smith and Emma Parker, while Olivia Durham scored three points on one 3-pointer.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 57, GORDON LEE 31
The Lady Generals' opponent in Thursday's final will be the host school as top-seeded Ringgold used big second and third quarters to pull away from fourth-seeded Gordon Lee in the night's other semifinal game.
Up by just two points at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Tigers stretched out their lead to 28-17 by intermission before putting the game away by outscoring Gordon Lee 20-5 in the third quarter.
Tori Epps and Keelie Mountjoy each had 11 points for Ringgold, who will be looking for a third straight NGAC tournament title on Thursday.
Braylee Raby had nine points, while Alayna Yarger and Mattox Hollingsworth scored seven apiece. Eryn Epps dropped in six points, while the scoring was rounded out by four from Jersey Rae Loy and two by Albany Jett.
Kynleigh Custer scored 11 of her 12 points in the opening quarter, while Kyleigh Custer also finished with 12 points. Camdyn Carter scored four. Molly Ellis had three and Riley Mull added one. Gordon Lee was also without leading scorer Abby Logan.
The boys' semifinals will be contested on Tuesday back at Ringgold Middle. No. 2 Ringgold will face No. 3 LaFayette at 4:30, followed by No. 1 Heritage and No. 4 Lakeview at approximately 5:45.
The winners will vie for the title Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.