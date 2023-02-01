The semifinals for the NGAC Girls' Basketball Tournament are now set and it's assured that it will be a Catoosa County team versus a Walker County team in Saturday's championship game.

Wednesday night at Saddle Ridge, the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles, the No. 2 seed from the West Division, played what head coach Lebron Williams called "a great team win" in a 37-23 victory over Dade.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

