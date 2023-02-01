The semifinals for the NGAC Girls' Basketball Tournament are now set and it's assured that it will be a Catoosa County team versus a Walker County team in Saturday's championship game.
Wednesday night at Saddle Ridge, the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles, the No. 2 seed from the West Division, played what head coach Lebron Williams called "a great team win" in a 37-23 victory over Dade.
Sha Elliott had 12 points, seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and a block, and Kailynn Bailey added three rebounds to go with her 12 points. Both players went over 100 points for the season. Meanwhile, Jordyn Thomas recorded nine points, nine steals, three assists and two boards to surpass 200 points and 100 steals for the year.
Haydi Cheli scored two points and collected four rebounds. Maddie Champagne also had two points to go with two steals, two assists and one rebound. Alaina Shaver, Chesney Pritchett, Hannah Hood and Lily Landis each had one rebound. Pritchett also added five steals, while Shaver and Ashlyn Bradbury had one apiece.
The Lady Eagles will face East Division champion Gordon Lee at 5 p.m. on Friday back at Saddle Ridge.
HERITAGE GIRLS 35, SADDLE RIDGE 28
The Lady Generals trailed 18-14 at halftime, but rallied for a 24-21 lead going into the fourth quarter before taking down the host school in the night's second game.
Georgia Gracy led the way with 15 points for the No. 2 seed from the East. Paisley Collins had nine points and Collins Fletcher added seven. Three by Addyson Morrison and one from Bre Roberts competed the scoring for the Lady Generals.
Erin Grant knocked down three 3-pointers and had 16 points for the Lady Mustangs. Brilee Wilson and Elliott Rogers had five points each, while Roniyah Hailes scored two.
Up next for Heritage will be county rival Ringgold, the West Division champ. That game will tip at approximately 7:30 on Friday.
The girls' title game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Saddle Ridge.
The final two opening-round games in the boys' tournament will be played on Thursday.
West No. 2 seed Lakeview will square off with East No. 3 Rossville at 5 p.m., followed by East No. 2 LaFayette and West No. 3 Saddle Ridge at 6:15.
The Lakeview-Rossville winner will take on East champion Heritage at 6:15 on Friday in the semifinals, while West champion Ringgold will draw the LaFayette-Saddle Ridge winner at 8:45 that night.
The boys' title game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Saddle Ridge.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.