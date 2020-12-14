The North Georgia Athletic Conference JV boys' basketball tournament is down to the final two after semifinal battles on Monday.
Heritage defeated Rossville in one semifinal, while host Gordon Lee took down Ringgold in the other contest to punch its ticket to the finals. That championship game will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday back in Chickamauga.
At LaFayette Middle, the girls' JV tournament got going on Monday with Gordon Lee defeating Lakeview to earn a quarterfinal match-up with Saddle Ridge. That game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Final scores and individual scoring from Monday were not available as of press time.
A Tuesday girls' doubleheader will begin with LaFayette taking on Trion at 4:30 and Chattanooga Valley squaring off with Rossville at 6:30. Wednesday's 4:30 game will pit Ringgold and Heritage prior to the Gordon Lee-Saddle Ridge game.
The girls' semifinals are set for 4:30 and 6:30 on Thursday, while the championship game will tip off at 4:30 on Friday.