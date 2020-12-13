The 2020 NGAC boys' junior varsity basketball tournament tipped off over the weekend at Gordon Lee Middle School.
On Friday, LaFayette advanced with a win over Chattanooga Valley and Trion moved on with a victory over Lakeview.
In Saturday's action, Heritage downed Saddle Ridge, Rossville handled LaFayette and Ringgold got past Trion.
Final scores and individual scores were not available as of press time.
Monday's semifinals will pit Heritage against Rossville at 4:30 p.m., followed at 6:30 by top-seeded Gordon Lee against Ringgold.
The finals are slated for Wednesday at 4:30.
The girls' tournament will be contested this week at LaFayette Middle School.
Monday's opening game will see Gordon Lee take on Lakeview with 4:30 with the winner moving on to face Saddle Ridge at 6:30 on Wednesday.
A Tuesday doubleheader will begin with LaFayette against Trion at 4:30 and Chattanooga Valley against Rossville at 6:30, while Wednesday's 4:30 game will pit Ringgold and Heritage.
The semifinals are set for 4:30 and 6:30 on Thursday, while the championship game will tip off at 4:30 on Friday.