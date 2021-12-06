Madi Simpson had 12 points, six rebounds, six steals and a pair of assists as the Chattanooga Valley junior varsity Lady Eagles posted a 31-16 victory over Rossville on Monday.
Kailynn Bailey scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alaina Shaver had three points to go with seven rebounds and five steals. Sha Elliott scored just two points, but also contributed with three rebounds, two assists and eight steals, while Kyleigh Graham, Sara Rosenbloom and Haydie Cheli had two points each.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 39, LaFayette 8
The Lady Warriors got 15 points from Ayvah Langston and eight from Abigail Rifenberick in a 39-8 victory over LaFayette on Monday.
Mallory Spatafore, Anna Medley and Ally Burke each scored four points for Lakeview, while Montana Noblitt and Madelyn Samples had two points each.
Cambree White had five points for the Lady Ramblers and Terra Southerland scored three.
Ringgold 17, Heritage 13
In a tight battle that came down to the final few possessions, the Lady Tigers improved to 6-1 overall and 6-0 against NGAC competition.
Gracie Austin led the way with six points for Ringgold, followed by Mya Tate with four, Jillian Eaker with three, and Gracelee Thorton and Katy Haddock with two apiece.
Individual scoring for Heritage had not been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.