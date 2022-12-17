Lakeview Warriors

The junior varsity basketball teams from the North Georgia Athletic Conference closed out their seasons this weekend with postseason tournaments and Saturday was twice as nice for Lakeview Middle School.

Both the Warriors and the Lady Warriors claimed their respective tournament titles. The Lady Warriors earned a victory over Ringgold, while the Warriors use a big third quarter to take down LaFayette in their championship game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

