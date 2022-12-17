The junior varsity basketball teams from the North Georgia Athletic Conference closed out their seasons this weekend with postseason tournaments and Saturday was twice as nice for Lakeview Middle School.
Both the Warriors and the Lady Warriors claimed their respective tournament titles. The Lady Warriors earned a victory over Ringgold, while the Warriors use a big third quarter to take down LaFayette in their championship game.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 23, RINGGOLD 16
The Lady Warriors advanced to the championship game after victories over Heritage and Trion, while the Lady Tigers made it to the championship game by defeating Chattanooga Valley and Gordon Lee.
Lakeview jumped out to a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held Ringgold scoreless in the second stanza to take a 14-2 lead into halftime.
Both teams managed just four points apiece in the third quarter, but Ringgold mounted a charge in the fourth. They put up 10 points to Lakeview's five, but it would not be enough as the Red-and-White claimed the title.
Maya Satterfield and Ayvah Langston scored six points each for Lakeview, followed by Kaylee Moore with five. Marlee Johnson had four points and Mia Langston added one.
The Lady Warriors ended their JV season with a 12-1 record.
Ringgold got 10 points from Gracelee Thorton, including eight in the fourth quarter alone. Mya Tate scored four and Katy Haddock added two.
The entire girls' tournament was played at Dade Middle School.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 39, LAFAYETTE 20
A little closer to home at Ringgold Middle School, the Warriors and the Ramblers met in the finals on Saturday.
Lakeview earned its way to the finals with tourney wins over Heritage and Rossville, while LaFayette defeated Gordon Lee, Dade and Ringgold.
A tight first half saw Lakeview take a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter before forging a 17-12 advantage at the break. However, things would change significantly in the third period.
A pair of 3-pointers by Levi Camp got the Warriors' offense on track as they outscored LaFayette, 16-5, to get some extra breathing room. Lakeview then held the Ramblers to just three points in the fourth to complete the victory.
Brody Card had 12 points for Lakeview. Camp finished with 11 points, including three long-range bombs, and Brycin Card had 10 points. Dash Victor scored the other six for the Warriors, but dominated the glass with 24 rebounds.
Cruz Shropshire knocked down two 3-pointers for LaFayette and finished with 10 points. Jake Rhudy had five, while the rest of the scoring included two each from Da'Jon Careathers and Layton Overby, along with one from Damari Careathers.
Lakeview ended with an 11-3 mark on the season.
Seeding for the JV tournaments were determined by blind draw prior to the start of the season.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.