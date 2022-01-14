The Lakeview Warriors and Lady Warriors picked up a pair of victories on the road Thursday night as they swept games against rival Rossville.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 43, ROSSVILLE 15
The Lady Warriors climbed a game over the .500 mark in the opener as Piper Brown scored 10 points to lead a balanced scoring effort.
Lakeview (6-5) also got nine points from Rebekah Howe. Bailey Pritchett finished with six and Maddison Gaines added five. Hope Alexander and Abigail Rifenberick each scored four. Madelyn Samples picked up three points and Lizet Jimenez finished up the scoring with two.
Kiara Williams had four points for the Lady Bulldogs (1-10). Addison Watkins, Briannah Carson and Bella Britton had three points each, and Adasia Binford added two.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 56, ROSSVILLE 33
The Warriors are now 10-4 on the year after a win in the nightcap.
Chandler Harris poured in a game-high 17 points. Kyler Crawford went for 11 points and Zyan Eastman added eight.
A.J. Hendrix and Champion Bowman both scored four, while Kobe Chatman and Kenyatta Mays had three. Two points apiece from Caleb Underwood, Christian Gass and Jared Mitchell rounded out the scoring.
Cameron Ford had a team-high eight points for the Bulldogs (3-8). Jayden Lambert finished with seven points. Bryson Donald and Cody Davenport had six each. Curestin Hinton picked up five and Elijah Waters added one.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.