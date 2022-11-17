MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lakeview stays unbeaten in league play By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeview Warriors improved to 4-0 in NGAC play (4-1 overall) with a 58-41 home win over Dade on Wednesday.The Warriors got 16 points from Caleb Underwood and 12 from Marcus Turner in the victory. Kobe Chatman put up nine points and Chandler Harris finished with six.Four points each from Shane Burkhalter, Caleb Ownby and Braydon Wilson aided the cause, while the scoring was rounded out with two from Brody Card and one from Malachi Murphy. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County fugitive dies in exchange of gunfire with U.S. marshals More truck bids cancelled by Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 SOFTBALL: Helton, Free take top awards in Region 6-AAA Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Gayle, Maya Hawke, others record new cover songs of 2022 Rock Hall inductees for Amazon Music 1 hr ago Our 10 favorite photos from the snow-filled Western-Central rivalry football game 1 hr ago Alemania pide más dinero a China para hacer frente a daños climáticos 1 hr ago More than 600 abuse cases recorded in Catholic Church in Italy 1 hr ago Late penalty helps Canada beat injury-hit Japan in World Cup warm-up 1 hr ago