Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Warriors improved to 4-0 in NGAC play (4-1 overall) with a 58-41 home win over Dade on Wednesday.

The Warriors got 16 points from Caleb Underwood and 12 from Marcus Turner in the victory. Kobe Chatman put up nine points and Chandler Harris finished with six.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

