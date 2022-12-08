The Lakeview Warriors improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in league play with a 57-36 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.

Kobe Chatman and Marcus Turner both had 18 points for Lakeview, while Caleb Underwood finished with 12. Chandler Harris dropped in four with Brody Card and Caleb Ownby scoring three apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In