The Lakeview Warriors improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in league play with a 57-36 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Kobe Chatman and Marcus Turner both had 18 points for Lakeview, while Caleb Underwood finished with 12. Chandler Harris dropped in four with Brody Card and Caleb Ownby scoring three apiece.
The Eagles (4-3) got 13 points each from T.J. Foster and Massen Brundage. Stryker Harden finished with five points, followed by three from Jax Harris and two by Jackson Silvey.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 21, LAKEVIEW 15
Chesney Pritchett was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles (6-2) in their home win. She had six points and also helped out with two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Jordyn Thomas had four points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Maddi Champagne finished with four points, three boards, two steals and one assist.
Kailynn Bailey had three points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded a steal. Sha Elliott had five steals to go with two points, two rebounds and two assists. Hayden Cheli completed the scoring with two points, and Alaina Shaver had a rebound and a pair of steals.
Ava Headrick had five points for the Lady Warriors (5-4) in the low-scoring battle. Kaylee Moore added three points, while Abigail Rifenberick, Bryleigh Gray and Maya Satterfield scored two points each.
LAKEVIEW GIRLS 14, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 12 (JV)
Kaselynn Careathers had four points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist for the Lady Eagles. Scarlett Fitzpatrick finished with three points, three steals and one rebound. Maddie Ta added two points, two rebounds and four steals, while Kacey Hart had two steals and one board to go with her two points.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Cheli (four steals, one point, one rebound, one assist), Jahmere Marchman (five rebounds, one steal), Jaleigh Curtis (two steals, one rebound) and Ashlynn Bradbury (two steals).
ROSSVILLE BOYS 45, DADE 34
After a 0-3 start to the season, the Bulldogs have won four straight, including Thursday's victory in Trenton.
Jayden Lambert had 15 points, Brandon Newport finished with 12 and J.D. Hinton added 10 as Rossville moved to 4-3 on the season.
DADE GIRLS 26, ROSSVILLE 13
Back in Rossville, the Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-6 on the season. Addison Watkins had four points for the home team, followed by three from Ember Ivester, and two each by Bella Britton, Londyn Bryson and Taylin Parkman.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 54, TRION 16
The Lady Tigers romped to an easy home victory on Thursday as Albany Harris and Jersey Rae Loy torched the nets for a combined 42 points. Harris dropped in 23 against the Lady Bulldogs, while Loy added 19.
Mya Tate had five points, Gracelee Thorton had four and Katy Haddock finished with three as Ringgold improved to 7-1 on the year.
HERITAGE BOYS 57, GORDON LEE 26
The Generals had 10 different players score as they went to 6-2 on the season with a victory in Chickamauga. Sam Coleman had 13 points to lead the way, followed by nine from Carson Rich, eight by Cohen Fletcher and seven by Caden Hight.
The rest of the scoring included five from Brody Hughes, four by Cooper McCrary, four by Kayden Locke, three by Cade Green and two apiece from Eli Thacker and Max Hood.
Gordon Lee (1-7) got 12 points from Jack Purcell, five from Gage Helton and four from Eli Hasty. Three points by Dyllan Currie, two by Will Chambers and one by Braxton Daniel rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.
HERITAGE BOYS 26, GORDON LEE 23 (JV)
In the nightcap, Jordan Gaffin scored eight points for the Generals and Emre' Epps finished with seven. Reid Stoker dropped in five in the victory, while the trio of Brayden Burkett, Kingston Barrett and Peyton Williams scored two points each.
Gordon Lee got 15 points from Braven Lineberger, four by Chambers and two each from Rob Ashley and Maclain Angel.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 48, LAFAYETTE 11
Potential future teammates met in Rock Spring on Thursday and the Lady Mustangs opened up a 16-2 lead after the first quarter on their way to the win.
Jacey Wiggins and Erin Grant had 12 points each for Saddle Ridge (5-4). Elliott Rogers chipped in with eight. Kristine Ellis and Caylie Harrell scored six and four in the post, respectively, while Kayona Pierce, Brilee Wilson and Roniyah Hailes each had two.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 34, LAFAYETTE 15 (JV)
In the nightcap, the Lady Mustangs racked up seven 3-pointers to shoot their way to the victory. Wilson had a team-high 14 points, followed by Hailes with eight and Jayley Chapman with seven. The rest of the scoring included three from Makenna Clarke and two by Olivia Hayes.
Individual scoring and other stats for LaFayette's teams had not been reported as of press time.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 55, SADDLE RIDGE 44
The Ramblers snapped a four-game slide with a home victory on Thursday. LaFayette is now 4-7 on the year, while the Mustangs fell to 2-5.
Individual scoring and other stats had not been provided as of press time.