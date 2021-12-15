The Lakeview Lady Warriors climbed over the .500 mark for the season with a 22-17 victory over Saddle Ridge on Wednesday night.
Lakeview (5-4) got 12 points from Hope Alexander as the Red-and-White won their fourth consecutive game after hitting some free throws down the stretch. Piper Brown scored four points, while Maddison Gaines, Bryleigh Gray and Lizet Jimenez each scored two.
Saddle Ridge (4-5) got 10 points and four rebounds from Macee Casteel. Lexi Underwood had four points, three steals and a pair of rebounds. Jacey Wiggins scored two points and collected two steals, while Maddie Underwood had two rebounds to go with her one point. Elliot Rogers and Maggie Bowers earned praise from their coach for their defensive efforts.
Lakeview boys 59, Saddle Ridge 22
Zyan Eastman scored 18 points and Darian Keefe had 10 as the Warriors moved to 7-2 on the season. A.J. Hendrix and Jared Mitchell both scored eight for Lakeview.
The remainder of the scoring included seven points from Champion Bowman, six points from Kyler Crawford, and two from Kenyatta Mays.
Hayden Bowman had 11 points for the Mustangs (1-8) and Zioyne Harris scored six.
Lakeview girls 32, Saddle Ridge 14 (JV)
The Lady Warriors junior varsity squad also picked up a victory on Wednesday. Individual scoring for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.
The Lady Mustangs got five points from Erin Grant, two each by Caylie Harrell, Ella Eppley, Sophia Alexander and Morgan Thomas, while Kaylee Moore scored one.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.