Two longtime middle school rivals squared off on Tuesday as Rossville came to Lakeview and it would be the home teams winning both contests.
Lakeview girls 45, Rossville 7
Christa Collins had 17 points for the Lady Warriors, followed by Mercedes Thompson with 11. Payton Rolfe had five points. Micha Valdes and Hope Alexander both finished with four points, while Brylee Pritchett and Rebekah Howe dropped in two each.
Lacy Moyer scored four points for the Lady Bulldogs, with Ava Fowler adding two and Addison Watkins chipping in with one.
Lakeview boys 35, Rossville 14
Rashad Rachel had 14 points and Carson Goff added 10 in the nightcap as the Warriors improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in NGAC play. A.J. Stout and Zyan Eastman added four apiece with Rayshawn McGruder capping the scoring with three.
Jamarion Burks had a team-high seven points for the Bulldogs. Franklin Wilson knocked down a long range shot for three, while Dyson Binford and Bryson Donald each added two.
Ringgold girls 49, LaFayette 10
The Lady Tigers stayed unbeaten on the season (6-0) as they scored 23 points in the opening quarter en route to a home victory.
Kayla Lopez had 21 points for Ringgold, while Allie Massengale and Kinsley Forscutt both added nine. Braylee Raby went for five points. Eryn Epps added three and Emma Stephenson had two.
Ella Webb had four points to pace the Lady Ramblers. Gracie Headrick, Emma Parker and Emma House each finished with two points.
LaFayette boys 33, Ringgold 21
The Ramblers trailed 6-0 after the first quarter, but rallied for an 11-8 lead at halftime before going on to the win.
Isaiah McKenzie scored a game-high 14 points for the visitors. Shi'Ray Walker put up eight and Khalas Finley had six. Three from Kole Worley and two by Julian Lees filled out the scoresheet.
Jacob Duarte had seven points for the Tigers. Jake Neal went for five, while Judah Smith and Aidan Hickman each had four. One Bryce Harris point rounded out the scoring.
Heritage girls 44, Trion 38
The Lady Generals used a 14-5 advantage in the second quarter to get some breathing room and hold off the Lady Bulldogs in a game played at Trion.
Bree Wilson scored 10 of Heritage's points in that second quarter as she finished with 14. Macie Collins led Heritage with 16 points, followed by Addi Dills with six and Reese Abercrombie and Ema Tanner with four apiece.
Heritage boys 47, Trion 14
The nightcap had far less drama as the Generals bolted out to a 31-3 lead at intermission before coasting in the second half.
Kaleb Gallman and Caiden Bauldwin each had 12 points in the victory. Cayden Lowrey and Will Riddell scored six apiece and Blake Debity added five. The scoring was rounded out by three each from Jake Parker and Cooper Bell and two from Tristan Simmons.
Gordon Lee's home games with Dade County had to be postponed and results of the Saddle Ridge-Chattanooga Valley boys' game and the Oakwood Christian-Silverdale Baptist girls' game had not been reported as of press time.