The Lakeview Warriors and Heritage Generals took part in a tournament at Christian Heritage School in Dalton on Friday night.
Both teams would lose their opening games before squaring off against each other in a non-league game to end the night.
MT. PARAN CHRISTIAN 39, LAKEVIEW 27
The Warriors got 10 points each from Kobe Chatman and Caleb Underwood, along with seven from Marcus Turner, but it would not be enough to beat the Eagles from Kennesaw.
GLADDEN 37, HERITAGE 34
The Generals also had a tough one in their opener as they lost in overtime to their opponents from Murray County.
Eli Thacker paced Heritage with 12 points. Caden Hight had seven and Sam Coleman added six. Three each by Cohen Fletcher and Landon Summers, along with one from Jacob Carter, rounded out the scoring.
LAKEVIEW 40, HERITAGE 17
Turner had 12 points and Chatman finished with 11 as the Warriors rolled to the victory. Chandler Harris had eight points, Underwood recorded seven and Caleb Ownby had two as Lakeview improved to 12-2 on the season.
Thacker and Hight scored six points each for Heritage (7-6). Fletcher had two points, while Carter, Summers and Tra'Vaun Browdy scored one apiece.
