The Lakeview Lady Warriors made the trip to Trenton on Thursday and put up another sparkling defensive performance in a 35-11 victory over the Lady Wolverines.

Ayvah Langston had nine points in the victory and Abigail Rifenberick finished with six. Bryleigh Gray, Maya Satterfield, Mallory Spatafore and Lizet Jimenez each scored four points, followed by Kaylee Moore and Ava Headrick with two apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

