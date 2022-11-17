The Lakeview Lady Warriors made the trip to Trenton on Thursday and put up another sparkling defensive performance in a 35-11 victory over the Lady Wolverines.
Ayvah Langston had nine points in the victory and Abigail Rifenberick finished with six. Bryleigh Gray, Maya Satterfield, Mallory Spatafore and Lizet Jimenez each scored four points, followed by Kaylee Moore and Ava Headrick with two apiece.
Lakeview is now 3-2 overall on the season.
HERITAGE BOYS 61, LAFAYETTE 40
In south Walker County, the Generals opened up an eight-point lead after the first quarter before outscoring the Ramblers 35-15 over the next two periods to run away with the win.
Cohen Fletcher had 19 points for Heritage (3-1). Sam Coleman added 14 points. Caden Hight and Eli Thacker both finished with 11 and Carson Rich rounded out the scoring with six.
Luke Hopkins led all scorers with 21 points for the Ramblers (2-3). He also collected nine rebounds and four steals. Cannon Cordle had seven points and Hayden English finished with five. The scoring was completed by four points from Cody Fielding, two by Tay Thomas and one from Chris Duncan.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 27, HERITAGE 25 (JV)
The Ramblers got 11 points from Cruz Shropshire, six from Damari Careathers and five from Da'Jon Careathers in the win. Layton Overby finished with three points and Jake Rhudy had two.
LaFayette trailed 23-14 to begin the fourth quarter, but outscoring Heritage 13-2 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Braden Barrett and Jordan Gaffin both had seven points for Heritage, followed by six from Judd Mitchell, three from Emre' Epps and two by Reid Stoker.
Results of the girls' games had not been provided as of press time.
ROSSVILLE BOYS 51, GORDON LEE 39
The Bulldogs (1-3) rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit to score their first victory of the season. They did most of their damage in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Trojans, 19-7.
Jayden Lambert had a game-high 20 points for Rossville. Brandon Newport added 13 and J.D. Hinton finished with 12.
Eli Hasty paced Gordon Lee (1-3) with 10 points with Will Chambers adding eight. Gage Helton went for six points. Jack Purcell and Colt Wood each scored five. Braxton Daniel and Dyllan Currie each had two points and Keaton Lockhart added one.
GORDON LEE BOYS 46, ROSSVILLE 23 (JV)
The Trojans got a measure of revenge in the nightcap as Braven Linebarger had 15 points and Nate Price finished with 13. Chambers added eight. Maclain Angel and Rob Ashley scored three apiece and Zeb Coulter chipped in with two.
Kaiden Williams had 11 points for Rossville. Kiyon Williams and Anthony Branch both scored four. Braylon Helso had three and Quinton Williams added two.
CHATTANOOGA VALLEY GIRLS 46, TRION 36
The Lady Eagles are now 3-1 on the season, thanks in part to a monster night from Jordyn Thomas on the road.
Thomas lit up the Lady Bulldogs for 30 points to go with eight steals, five rebounds and one assist. Maddi Champagne had nine points, three boards and a pair of steals, while Kailynn Bailey collected five points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Chesney Pritchett chipped in with two points, three rebounds and a steal, while Sha Elliott helped anchor the defense with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 58, SADDLE RIDGE 48
The Lady Tigers opened up an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and enjoyed a 37-16 advantage at intermission before holding off the Lady Mustangs in the second half.
Individual scoring for Ringgold (3-1) had not been provided as of press time.
Elliott Rogers paced Saddle Ridge (1-2) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Erin Grant went for nine points and Jacey Wiggins added seven. Brilee Wilson's six points came on a pair of long-range shots, while a three from Ella Eppley and two points from Caylie Harrell filled out the scoring column.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 40, SADDLE RIDGE 22 (JV)
Wilson had 11 points for the Lady Mustangs and Hazel Scoggins put up five, while 3-pointers from Makenna Clarke and Ashlynn Dotts filled out the rest of the score sheet.
Individual scoring for the Lady Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
