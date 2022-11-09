MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lakeview edged out in Dalton By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 9, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeview Warriors stepped away from conference play on Tuesday night to take on Dalton in the Carpet Capital and suffered a narrow 40-37 loss to the Cougars.Marcus Turner led Lakeview with 13 points, followed by Chandler Harris with 11 and Caleb Underwood with eight. Braydon Wilson added four and Brody Card chipped in with one.Lakeview (1-1) will get back to league play on Thursday when they host Gordon Lee.The Lady Warriors did not play on Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Catoosa commissioners growing weary of criticism Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 Showcase Catoosa Business Expo: free food, free samples, prizes, entertainment School board recognizes Ringgold High’s cafeteria employees Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Republicans sweep in House races; Beckley votes red 42 min ago Voters approve Wyoming County Schools facilities bond sale 43 min ago Toney returned to House; Adam Vance wins House 35 43 min ago Pritt unseats embattled Fayette delegate; Fast headed back to Charleston 43 min ago W.Va. Dems suffer bloodletting in Senate, House 43 min ago