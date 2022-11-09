Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Warriors stepped away from conference play on Tuesday night to take on Dalton in the Carpet Capital and suffered a narrow 40-37 loss to the Cougars.

Marcus Turner led Lakeview with 13 points, followed by Chandler Harris with 11 and Caleb Underwood with eight. Braydon Wilson added four and Brody Card chipped in with one.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

