Lakeview and Chattanooga Valley Middle Schools' varsity basketball teams played two very close games on Thursday night with the Red-and-White hanging on for the sweep in Flintstone.
Lakeview girls 33, Chattanooga Valley 30
Christa Collins had 15 points, nine coming at the free throw line, as the Lady Warriors pulled out the victory. Mercedes Thompson had six points in the win, followed by five from Payton Rolfe, three from Makia Matthews and two apiece from Hope Alexander and Micha Valdes.
Mylee Howard had 11 points and Emma Fowler added eight for the Lady Eagles. Georgia Mae Anderson finished with six points. JaMiah Lewis and Desiree Powell each went for two and Bralie Blevins chipped in with one.
Lakeview boys 39, Chattanooga Valley 37
The boys' game had an even closer margin over victory for the visitors. Darian Keefe paced the Warriors (3-5 overall, 3-3 in NGAC) with 10 points. Carson Goff, Zyan Eastman and Rashad Rachel had nine points each, while Chandler Harris and Matt Gilbert added one apiece.
Holden Lyons had a game-high 12 for the Eagles, followed by eight from Kain Brown and six each by Carter Myers and Jamie Hinton. Jaishon McLin dropped in five, while two from Eli Massey and one by Aiden Russell rounded out the scoring.
Saddle Ridge girls 42, Gordon Lee 36
In Chickamauga, the Lady Mustangs led 23-19 at halftime and hit their free throws down the stretch to stave off a late Lady Trojan run and pick up the win.
Fresh off a 24-point performance on Tuesday, Raven Yancy poured in 19 more points in the win, including a 9 of 10 effort from the line with the lone miss coming on a lane violation.
Avery Jenkins added 13 points and four rebounds, while Alivia Hughes scored six points and cleaned the glass for a dozen boards. Macee Casteel picked up four points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Free added four boards and Olivia Acuff was a defensive standout in the win.
Individual scoring for the Lady Trojans was not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee boys 55, Saddle Ridge 4
The Trojans got 16 points and eight rebounds from Sam Sartin and 10 points from Dustin Day in the home win. Layne Parrish poured in nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Troy Phillips and Parker Scott had six points each. The scoring was completed by two points apiece from Jackson Scali, Sam Phillips, Payton Groce and Landon Norton.
Individual scoring for the Mustangs was not available as of press time.
Heritage boys 41, LaFayette 33
The Generals (10-0 overall, 7-0 in NGAC) took over sole possession of the top spot in the NGAC boys' standings with a victory in south Walker County.
Kaleb Gallman had a game-high 18 points for the Generals. Blake Debity went for nine and Cooper Bell had six, while four points each from Caiden Bauldwin and Cayden Lowrey filled out the scoresheet.
Khalas Finley had 15 points for the Ramblers (6-1 in NGAC). Asaiah Morton had eight points and Shi'Ray Walker added seven with both connecting on two 3-pointers. Isaiah McKenzie rounded things out with three points.
Results of the girls' game were not available as of press time and results from Ringgold's scheduled games with Dade and Rossville's scheduled games with Trion were also not available as of press time.